Police search for two men believed to have set Toronto trucks on fire

Police in Toronto are searching for two men after two trucks were set on fire.
Toronto police said Monday that, on Jan. 5 at around 4:40 a.m., officers were called to a fire in the Warden Avenue and Sherry Road area.
Police said two suspects driving a Lexus SUV damaged the glass windows of two parked trucks, poured accelerant inside the vehicle and set them ablaze.
The two men wore dark clothing, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
