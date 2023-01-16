Menu

Crime

Police search for two men believed to have set Toronto trucks on fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 9:56 pm
Police are searching for two men who drove a white vehicle. View image in full screen
Police are searching for two men who drove a white vehicle. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for two men after two trucks were set on fire.

Toronto police said Monday that, on Jan. 5 at around 4:40 a.m., officers were called to a fire in the Warden Avenue and Sherry Road area.

Police said two suspects driving a Lexus SUV damaged the glass windows of two parked trucks, poured accelerant inside the vehicle and set them ablaze.

The two men wore dark clothing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Waterloo Police release dramatic video of overnight arson in area'
Waterloo Police release dramatic video of overnight arson in area
