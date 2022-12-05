Police at the scene of house fire in Toronto

Police are on the scene of a house fire in Toronto alongside other emergency services.
Officers said the fire occurred at a home in the Melrose Street and Grand Avenue area on Monday.
Read more: 3 men charged after firearms, drugs seized in Ajax: police
Read More
In a tweet, police said all the occupants were out of the home.
“@TorontoMedics attending for two people — possible smoke inhalation,” police wrote. “Possible delays in the area.”
Trending Now
-
Food prices set to rise another 5-7% in 2023 after record inflation year: report
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
Trending Now
Comments