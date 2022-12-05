Police at the scene of house fire in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are on the scene of a house fire in Toronto alongside other emergency services.

Officers said the fire occurred at a home in the Melrose Street and Grand Avenue area on Monday.

In a tweet, police said all the occupants were out of the home.

“@TorontoMedics attending for two people — possible smoke inhalation,” police wrote. “Possible delays in the area.”

