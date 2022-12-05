Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Police at the scene of house fire in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 6:12 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are on the scene of a house fire in Toronto alongside other emergency services.

Officers said the fire occurred at a home in the Melrose Street and Grand Avenue area on Monday.

Read more: 3 men charged after firearms, drugs seized in Ajax: police

In a tweet, police said all the occupants were out of the home.

“@TorontoMedics attending for two people — possible smoke inhalation,” police wrote. “Possible delays in the area.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceFireHouse FireTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto Firehouse fire toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers