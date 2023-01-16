Menu

B.C. avalanche survivor making ‘incremental progress’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2023 10:08 pm
More details about off-duty officers in deadly B.C. avalanche
An off-duty police officer has been killed in an avalanche in the West Kootenays and another is in critical condition in hospital. It's the first such fatality of the season in B.C. Officials in Nelson, where the officers are from, say the tragedy has had a "profound effect" on their community. Catherine Urquhart reports.

The City of Nelson, B.C., says a police officer who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery.

It says in a news release that Const. Mathieu Nolet remains in the ICU of a local area hospital, a week after the avalanche just north of Kaslo, B.C., that claimed the life of Const. Wade Tittemore while they were skiing off-duty.

The city says it has received an incredible “outpouring of love” since the deadly slide.

It says a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre for 43-year-old Tittemore, who leaves behind a wife and two sons.

The service will be by invitation only and is not open to the public or media.

The city says that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an online fundraiser to help the officers’ families, or to the Nelson Police Foundation.

 

