Nelson police officer killed in avalanche, second officer critically injured

The Nelson Police Board has confirmed one of its officers has died and another is critically injured after they were caught in an avalanche near Kaslo.

It adds, both officers were on snowmobiles when the incident occured.

The City of Nelson made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday evening.

The identities of the officers have not been publicly shared.

The City says more information will be released in the coming days.

Global News has reached out to first responders for comment.

This is a developing story.

More to come.