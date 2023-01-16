Menu

Crime

Police search for man after knife-point robbery in Oshawa

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 4:08 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a Circle K store at around 2:10 a.m. on Monday.

It was alleged that a man armed with a knife demanded cash from the convenience store on Wentworth Street West.

Police said the man stole cash and then fled eastbound along Wentworth Street.

There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

The man is described as 20-years-old, five-feet-six-inches tall. He wore a cream-coloured hoodie and had a red plastic bag, police said.

