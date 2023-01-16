Police search for man after knife-point robbery in Oshawa

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to a Circle K store at around 2:10 a.m. on Monday.
It was alleged that a man armed with a knife demanded cash from the convenience store on Wentworth Street West.
Police said the man stole cash and then fled eastbound along Wentworth Street.
There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident, police said.
The man is described as 20-years-old, five-feet-six-inches tall. He wore a cream-coloured hoodie and had a red plastic bag, police said.
