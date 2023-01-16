Police search for man after knife-point robbery in Oshawa

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a Circle K store at around 2:10 a.m. on Monday.

It was alleged that a man armed with a knife demanded cash from the convenience store on Wentworth Street West.

Police said the man stole cash and then fled eastbound along Wentworth Street.

There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

The man is described as 20-years-old, five-feet-six-inches tall. He wore a cream-coloured hoodie and had a red plastic bag, police said.