Suspect sought after robbery reported at Oshawa convenience store

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a convenience store on Wilson Road South.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and selected some items.

Officers said a “verbal altercation took place prior to the clerk being assaulted.”

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the merchandise and fled in a cream-coloured sedan, police said.

According to police, the victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Officers are now searching for a male suspect, standing five-feet-ten-inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair and glasses.

Police said he was seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.