Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after robbery reported at Oshawa convenience store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 4:16 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a convenience store on Wilson Road South.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and selected some items.

Officers said a “verbal altercation took place prior to the clerk being assaulted.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Police lay charges against employee of unlicensed cannabis dispensary ‘Oshaweed’

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the merchandise and fled in a cream-coloured sedan, police said.

According to police, the victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are now searching for a male suspect, standing five-feet-ten-inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair and glasses.

Police said he was seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAssault tagRobbery tagOshawa tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagDRPS tagConvenience Store robbery tagOshawa crime tagWilson Road South tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers