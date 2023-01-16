Peterborough man arrested in connection with 2 break-ins at same business: police

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing break-and-enter charges after incidents at same north-end business this month.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a break and enter in progress at a business in the area of Marina Boulevard and Hilliard Street.

Police say officers learned several prescription medications had been taken and identified a person of interest.

Police service dog Gryphon was deployed to complete a track in the area and video surveillance in the area helped officers confirm the person of interest as the suspect.

A short time later, officers located the suspect at a residence and took him into custody. Officers also found a bag with the stolen items.

Police also determined that the suspect was one of two individuals wanted in connection with a break and enter at the same business earlier this month.

The 20-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering a place to commit an indictable offence.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1.