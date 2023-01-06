Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek 2 suspects after business break-in

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 2:48 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police say two suspects broke into a business on Marina Boulevard on Jan. 5, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for two suspects following a break-in at a business early Thursday morning.

Peterborough Police Service said Friday that officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress at around 8 a.m. on Jan. 5, at a business on Marina Boulevard.

Officers discovered a window had been smashed.

Video surveillance showed two suspects breaking the window, entering the business and leaving with a small quantity of merchandise.

Police utilized their canine unit to search the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

One suspect is described as wearing a red and black jacket, black joggers and shoes and possibly snowboard goggles. They were carrying a gray purse or bag.

The other suspect was wearing a grey sweater, purple hoodie, black pants with white a stripe and had blue garbage bags on their shoes. They were carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

