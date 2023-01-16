Small plane crash lands on road near Buttonville Airport in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

A small plane has crash landed on a road near Buttonville Airport in Markham.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, York Regional Police asked individuals to avoid 16th Avenue between Woodbine Avenue and Highway 404 as a result of the incident.

Police said everyone was safe and accounted for.

Images online showed a small plane on the roadway, with vehicles initially having to drive around it before the road was closed.

One of the wings of the small aircraft was touching the street and sand was placed under the plane, presumably in case of any fuel spill.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it’s deploying a team of investigators following the accident.

The TSB said the aircraft was a Slingsby T67C.

It’s not the first time an incident like this happened near Buttonville Airport.

Last April, another small plane crash landed around Highway 404 and 16th Avenue. No injuries were reported in that incident either.

