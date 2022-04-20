Plane crash-lands near Buttonville airport, no injuries reported: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say there are no injuries after a pilot crash-landed beside a highway north of Toronto.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its Aurora detachment was “at the scene of a plane crash” near Buttonville Airport in Markham.

Police said the aircraft crash-landed around Highway 404 and 16th Venue. The intersection was closed Wednesday evening as the OPP and York Regional Police responded to the incident.

The aircraft’s lone pilot was not injured, according to OPP.

York Regional Police warned the public traffic would be delayed.

0:27 Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy. 407 Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy. 407 – Oct 27, 2021