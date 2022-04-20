Plane crash-lands near Buttonville airport, no injuries reported: police

Police say there are no injuries after a pilot crash-landed beside a highway north of Toronto.
In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its Aurora detachment was “at the scene of a plane crash” near Buttonville Airport in Markham.
Read more: Plane lands on Hwy. 407 in Markham
Police said the aircraft crash-landed around Highway 404 and 16th Venue. The intersection was closed Wednesday evening as the OPP and York Regional Police responded to the incident.
Trending Stories
The aircraft’s lone pilot was not injured, according to OPP.
York Regional Police warned the public traffic would be delayed.
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy. 407
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments