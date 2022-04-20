Menu

Traffic

Plane crash-lands near Buttonville airport, no injuries reported: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 9:58 pm
The Aurora OPP at the scene of a plane crash. View image in full screen
The Aurora OPP at the scene of a plane crash. OPP/Twitter

Police say there are no injuries after a pilot crash-landed beside a highway north of Toronto.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its Aurora detachment was “at the scene of a plane crash” near Buttonville Airport in Markham.

Read more: Plane lands on Hwy. 407 in Markham

Police said the aircraft crash-landed around Highway 404 and 16th Venue. The intersection was closed Wednesday evening as the OPP and York Regional Police responded to the incident.

Trending Stories

The aircraft’s lone pilot was not injured, according to OPP.

York Regional Police warned the public traffic would be delayed.

Click to play video: 'Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy. 407' Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy. 407
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy. 407 – Oct 27, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
