Canada

Plane lands on Hwy. 407 in Markham

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 11:32 am
Emergency crews on scene where a plane landed on Highway 407. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene where a plane landed on Highway 407. Bill Barker/Global News

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham early Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10:45 a.m.

Police said a small plane landed on the eastbound lanes, just east of the Woodbine off-ramp.

The plane had originally taken off from Buttonville Airport and police said it is believed it began dealing with mechanical issues.

No injuries were reported.

