Plane lands on Hwy. 407 in Markham

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham early Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10:45 a.m.
Police said a small plane landed on the eastbound lanes, just east of the Woodbine off-ramp.
The plane had originally taken off from Buttonville Airport and police said it is believed it began dealing with mechanical issues.
No injuries were reported.
