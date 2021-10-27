Plane lands on Hwy. 407 in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham early Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 10:45 a.m.

Police said a small plane landed on the eastbound lanes, just east of the Woodbine off-ramp.

The plane had originally taken off from Buttonville Airport and police said it is believed it began dealing with mechanical issues.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency landing I guess, 407! pic.twitter.com/jzFT09FY04 — Lee Smithson (@leesmithson) October 27, 2021

Advertisement