Guelph police look for suspect in stolen vehicle investigation

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a pickup truck that was stolen from a business.

Police say someone entered a business near Elmira Road North and Massey Road overnight Thursday and drove off in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Investigators say the vehicle was driven through a gate, causing minor damage.

Police located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North.

They are looking for a man wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a baseball cap, and carrying a duffle bag.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.