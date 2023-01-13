Guelph police look for suspect in stolen vehicle investigation

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a pickup truck that was stolen from a business.
Police say someone entered a business near Elmira Road North and Massey Road overnight Thursday and drove off in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Investigators say the vehicle was driven through a gate, causing minor damage.
Police located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North.
Read more: Guelph police recover one stolen vehicle, look for another reported stolen
Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says
They are looking for a man wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a baseball cap, and carrying a duffle bag.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments