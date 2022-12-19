Menu

Crime

Guelph police recover one stolen vehicle, look for another reported stolen

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 19, 2022 11:35 am
Guelph Police. View image in full screen
Guelph Police. Global News File

Guelph Police Service are investigating after one stolen vehicle was recovered and another was reported stolen.

Officers went to an area of Law Drive and Fleming Road on Monday around 3:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck parked on the road.

Investigators say they later learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Hamilton.

They say officers were waiting for a tow truck to haul the pick-up truck when they noticed a Dodge Journey driving slowly through the area.

Read more: Charges laid after pair of stolen vehicles were recovered by Guelph police

Investigators say officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the SUV drove off at a high rate of speed, and was last seen heading south on Watson Parkway North.

They later determined that the SUV was stolen from a residence in the area, and believe the driver may have dumped the pick-up and looked around for another vehicle to steal.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Anyone with information can call Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7462, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

