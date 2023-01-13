Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in stranger assault, indecent act fails to appear in court, at large: Vancouver police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 11:20 am
Vancouver police are looking for 51-year-old Andrew Kim Jack. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are looking for 51-year-old Andrew Kim Jack. VPD

Vancouver police are looking for a man who failed to appear in court for charges stemming from indecent exposure and stranger assault incidents in the summer.

Andrew Kim Jack, 51, failed to attend court after he was released on bail, according to police.

Jack has been charged with assault with a weapon and committing an indecent act following a series of incidents in downtown Vancouver on Aug. 29, 2022.

Anyone who sees Andrew Kim Jack, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact their local police agency.

Read more: B.C. fugitive accused of deactivating ankle bracelet, fleeing before trial

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

Police say on Aug. 29, a man in his 50s was arrested after three women were assaulted near the Vancouver Public Library.

Story continues below advertisement

“A woman walking in the 300 (block of) West Georgia Street was approached by a stranger who had his penis exposed,” VPD staff said in a release.

“The woman had to walk into traffic to get away from him as she called 911. She was able to keep an eye on the suspect and reported to police as he had accosted a second unidentified woman, who fled after the suspect grabbed her leg.”

Read more: Repeat violent offender in Vancouver sentenced to one day in jail with time served

Read next: ‘Shock, sadness, anger’: Another N.S. woman dies after 7-hour ER wait, family says

According to police, the suspect then followed and charged a third woman, who was able to find refuge in a nearby office building.

“There could also be other people who were assaulted in the area who have not yet come forward,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“Please make a report if you’ve been a victim of crime.”

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.'
Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.
Advertisement
Related News
Vancouvervancouver policeVPDIndecent ActIndecent ExposureVancouver assaultBC wanted manVancouver wanted manAndrew Kim JackVancouver stranger assaults
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers