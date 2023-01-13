Suspect in stranger assault, indecent act fails to appear in court, at large: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are looking for a man who failed to appear in court for charges stemming from indecent exposure and stranger assault incidents in the summer.

Andrew Kim Jack, 51, failed to attend court after he was released on bail, according to police.

Jack has been charged with assault with a weapon and committing an indecent act following a series of incidents in downtown Vancouver on Aug. 29, 2022.

Anyone who sees Andrew Kim Jack, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact their local police agency.

Police say on Aug. 29, a man in his 50s was arrested after three women were assaulted near the Vancouver Public Library.

“A woman walking in the 300 (block of) West Georgia Street was approached by a stranger who had his penis exposed,” VPD staff said in a release.

“The woman had to walk into traffic to get away from him as she called 911. She was able to keep an eye on the suspect and reported to police as he had accosted a second unidentified woman, who fled after the suspect grabbed her leg.”

According to police, the suspect then followed and charged a third woman, who was able to find refuge in a nearby office building.

“There could also be other people who were assaulted in the area who have not yet come forward,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“Please make a report if you’ve been a victim of crime.”