Crime

Repeat violent offender in Vancouver sentenced to one day in jail

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 4:15 pm
adada View image in full screen
Mohammed Adada has been sentenced to one day in jail. RCMP

A man who was recently wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant has pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, but he won’t be behind bars for long.

Read more: B.C.-wide warrant issued for repeat offender accused of threats, assault

On Aug. 30, 44-year-old Mohammed Adada threatened to stab a security guard in South Vancouver, according to police.

He was arrested, charged, and released on bail.

However, he then didn’t show up to his court appearance and was promptly re-arrested.

Now, Adada has been sentenced to 12 months probation and one day in jail with time served.

Read more: Crown gave ‘pushback’ on detaining repeat offenders, B.C. report co-author says

The man has a history of run-ins with the law — he’s been previously convicted of five separate assaults since May of last year.

“We are going to see a lot more cases like this, where you’ve got repeat violent offenders that are being released right back into society to continue to commit crimes against the community, and I think that’s very unfortunate,” said BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon.

“We’ve said before and we’ll say it again — they need to give clear direction to Crown counsel to put the interests of public safety before the interest of the right of a criminal to be released back into the public.”

The BC Prosecution Service recently revised its bail policy following a directive from the attorney general’s office.

The directive asks the Crown to hold repeat violent offenders in custody before trial if bail conditions can’t reduce risk to public safety.

