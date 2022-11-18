Menu

Crime

B.C.-wide warrant issued for repeat offender accused of threats, assault

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 4:33 pm
Mohammed Adada, 44, is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant. View image in full screen
Mohammed Adada, 44, is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant. Vancouver police

Police are on the lookout for a man accused of threatening a Vancouver security guard with a knife, who didn’t show up for a scheduled court appearance.

In a Friday media release, Vancouver police said Mohammed Adada, 44, is now the subject of a B.C.-wide warrant.

Adada is alleged to have threatened to stab the security guard in the Champlain Heights neighbourhood on Aug. 30, after the guard asked him to move along.

Trending Now

He was arrested and charged, then released on bail and has since failed to return to court, police said.

Vancouver police say Adada has been convicted of five separate assaults since May 2021, and “is considered a threat to public safety.”

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

