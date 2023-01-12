Dog rescued unhurt after getting trapped in Vancouver Canada Line tunnel

Send this page to someone via email

A scary experience for a dog and its owner had a happy ending, after the pup ended up on the tracks of TransLink’s Canada Line on Thursday afternoon.

The incident prompted TransLink to stop its trains, disrupting transit service for more than an hour.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the incident began just before noon, when Mosha the dog got separated from its owner, who was boarding a train at the Broadway-City Hall station.

2:16 Vancouver’s Canada Line turns 10

The owner, who was using a powered wheelchair, made it onto the train, but the dog remained on the platform and its leash gut stuck in the doors, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The dog was dragged for a short distance before being thrown into the guideway which caused her to run scared into the tunnel,” transit police spokesperson Const. Amanda Steed said in an email.

Police and Canada Line staff leapt into action, powering down the electric guideway and climbing down into the tunnel to search for Mosha.

Searchers finally located the pup, scared but apparently unhurt, after about an hour and 20 minutes, according to police. Mosha was taken to a vet as a precaution.

Transit police took the incident as a reminder to passengers that any animals they bring on to the transit system must be in a carrier for their own safety and the safety of others.

Those travelling with a certified service animal are advised to take their time when boarding a train.

“The risk of rushing is simply not worth the safety of you or or your service animal,” Steed said.