SIU seek witnesses after man hurt in struggle with officers during arrest in Hamilton

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is seeking witnesses and video of a struggle between Hamilton police officers and an arrested suspect in the city Monday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has begun a probe into an incident in which officers allegedly tackled a man who took off on foot following a traffic stop on near the Centre on Barton at Barton Street East and Ellis Avenue.

The suspect, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was taken to hospital, after saying he had been injured.

The SIU believes there is video of that arrest and the agency wants to review it.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information can reach out to the SIU online.