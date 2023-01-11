Menu

Crime

Teen, 15, stabbed during ‘targeted’ robbery in Hamilton, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 9:22 pm
Officers described the robbery as "targeted.". View image in full screen
Officers described the robbery as "targeted.". Global News

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was stabbed during a robbery in Hamilton, Ont.

In a tweet, Hamilton police said the incident was reported near Saltfleet District High School.

Officers described the robbery as “targeted.”

The student was in hospital in serious condition, police said.

The search for a suspect continues.

