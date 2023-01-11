Teen, 15, stabbed during ‘targeted’ robbery in Hamilton, Ont.

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was stabbed during a robbery in Hamilton, Ont.
In a tweet, Hamilton police said the incident was reported near Saltfleet District High School.
Officers described the robbery as “targeted.”
The student was in hospital in serious condition, police said.
The search for a suspect continues.
