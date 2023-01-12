Rare chocolate and tan French bulldog stolen during B.C. break-and-enter

A family in Kamloops, B.C., is offering a reward of $5,000 for the safe return of their French bulldog, Whisper.
The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment said it is believed the dog was stolen during a break-and-enter on Thursday.
Officers were called to the rural home early on the morning of Jan. 12; it is believed she was stolen sometime overnight.
Whisper is a rare chocolate and tan, long-hair French bulldog who recently birthed a litter of pups.
“She holds significant value to her family members, who have offered a $5,000 reward for Whisper’s safe return,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, a Kamloops RCMP spokesperson, said in a release.
“Please take a minute to look at Whisper’s picture. If you hear a dog barking from a vehicle, or notice a new dog in your neighbourhood and think it may be her, please contact police as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Tk’emlups Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
