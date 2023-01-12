Menu

Crime

Rare chocolate and tan French bulldog stolen during B.C. break-and-enter

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 7:16 pm
Whisper the dog was taken during a break-and-enter at her Kamloops B.C. home. View image in full screen
Whisper the dog was taken during a break-and-enter at her Kamloops B.C. home. Submitted via RCMP

A family in Kamloops, B.C., is offering a reward of $5,000 for the safe return of their French bulldog, Whisper.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment said it is believed the dog was stolen during a break-and-enter on Thursday.

Officers were called to the rural home early on the morning of Jan. 12; it is believed she was stolen sometime overnight.

Whisper is a rare chocolate and tan, long-hair French bulldog who recently birthed a litter of pups.

“She holds significant value to her family members, who have offered a $5,000 reward for Whisper’s safe return,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, a Kamloops RCMP spokesperson, said in a release.

“Please take a minute to look at Whisper’s picture. If you hear a dog barking from a vehicle, or notice a new dog in your neighbourhood and think it may be her, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Click to play video: 'Stolen dog reunited with her family almost a week later'
Stolen dog reunited with her family almost a week later

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Tk’emlups Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

