Happy ending to London Ont. dog-napping case, dog found in St. Thomas

One London Ont., man is happy to be reunited with his dog three weeks after the new pet went missing when the truck he was waiting in was stolen from the parking lot of Masonville Shopping Centre.

Jaxx was found roaming in St. Thomas area on Saturday morning. His owner Austin Flegel said they were shocked to get the call he had been found safe after so long.

“He’s a sweet little guy. He’s very nice. I’m just glad to have him back.”

“We walked up to him and he ran away from us, so we called the owners that had him before to see if he would come to him. They ended up getting him. they showed up in like 20 minutes, which was awesome, and they ended up catching him,” Flegel said.

Flegel said the pet was skinny and full of ticks but safe.

The theft happened on June 6, around 4;30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Petsmart near Fanshawe Park Road West and Richmond Street.

Flegel said he had run into the Masonville Petsmart to grab some things for the dog, whom he and his girlfriend had just adopted a half-hour earlier.

Investigators say that while the new pet owners were in the store, a suspect or suspects made off with the truck, along with Jaxx who was inside the vehicle.

While the truck can be replaced, Flegel said he is just happy to have his new dog back home.

The stolen truck is described as a black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, with distinct orange trim around the hood and grill. It bears Ontario licence plates AP44762.

Flegel said the truck is something he and his father built together, and said he was borrowing it from his dad when the theft happened.

The truck is described as a black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, with distinct orange trim around the hood and grill. It bears Ontario licence plates AP44762. Courtesy: Austin Flegel

If the vehicle is seen, Londoners are asked to not approach, but instead contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

– with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick and Andrew Graham