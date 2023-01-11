3 men arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say three men have been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Toronto-area.

Toronto police said on April 1, 2022, officers launched an investigation into human trafficking

Police said a 15-year-old girl was allegedly recruited in Toronto to work in the sex trade.

Officers said the girl was allegedly trafficked by three men at a motel in York Region between May 2020 and September 2020.

“All of the money earned throughout the trafficking period was turned over to the men,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, the girl was allegedly provided “various illicit drugs” and was also assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said on Oct. 12, 2022, 23-year-old Hauntley ‘MC’ Daniel from Toronto was arrested.

Hauntly Daniel. Toronto police / handout

He has been charged with several offences including trafficking a person under the age of 18 years by exercising control, trafficking in persons under 18 years by recruiting, material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 years and assault with a weapon.

Officers said on Nov. 7, 2022, 37-year-old McKenzie ‘GT’ Seraphin from Toronto was arrested.

McKenzie Seraphin. Toronto police / handout

He is also facing several charges including trafficking in persons under 18 years by recruiting, trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years by exercising control, procuring a person under 18 years, trafficking MDMA and failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, 30-year-old Salim ‘Coolie’ Edward from Toronto was arrested on Dec. 22, 2022.

Salim Edward. Toronto police / handout

He has been charged with trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years by exercising control, procuring a person under 18 years and trafficking MDMA and Cocaine.

Officers said each of the accused appeared in court via video.

“Police are concerned there may be more victims,” the press release read. “Police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.