Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

A woman has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1:35 p.m. in the area of Alexander and Yonge streets.
Read more: Man out on release order charged in ‘random’ Mississauga stabbing, police say
Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history
Police said officers received a report that a woman had been stabbed.
“Medics transported (the) woman to hospital,” police said in a tweet. “Unknown extent of injuries.”
Trending Now
-more to come…
Comments