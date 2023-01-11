Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A woman has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1:35 p.m. in the area of Alexander and Yonge streets.

Police said officers received a report that a woman had been stabbed.

“Medics transported (the) woman to hospital,” police said in a tweet. “Unknown extent of injuries.”

-more to come…

STABBING:

Alexander St + Yonge St

1:34pm

– Reports of a woman that has been stabbed

– Police are on scene

– Medics transported woman to hospital, unknown extent of injuries#GO80178

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 11, 2023