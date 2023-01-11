Menu

Crime

Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 2:27 pm
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1:35 p.m. in the area of Alexander and Yonge streets. View image in full screen
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1:35 p.m. in the area of Alexander and Yonge streets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A woman has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1:35 p.m. in the area of Alexander and Yonge streets.

Read more: Man out on release order charged in ‘random’ Mississauga stabbing, police say

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

Police said officers received a report that a woman had been stabbed.

“Medics transported (the) woman to hospital,” police said in a tweet. “Unknown extent of injuries.”

Trending Now

-more to come…

