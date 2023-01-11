Menu

Canada

Energy and utility stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 11:40 am
Click to play video: 'Out of Pocket: How Canadians are feeling the effects of inflation'
Out of Pocket: How Canadians are feeling the effects of inflation
WATCH ABOVE: Inflation in Canada has been raging, and there is seemingly no end in sight. To tee up the new Global News series 'Out of Pocket', Amber Fryday joins Antony Robart to share how Canadians are feeling about the rising cost of living.

Strength in the utility and energy sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.99 points at 19,960.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 77.77 points at 33,781.87. The S&P 500 index was up 19.43 points at 3,938.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.37 points at 10,831.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.45 cents US compared with 74.51 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.70 at US$76.82 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$3.49 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was down US$2.80 at US$1,873.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.16 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

