Northbound lanes of B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway closed between Merritt, Kamloops

A section of the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope, B.C., and Merritt, has come to a standstill on Tuesday.
Photos posted by motorists to the Facebook page called Coquihalla Road Reports show lineups caused by a burning semi-truck.
The photos show northbound traffic being impacted.
DriveBC says the vehicle fire is between Exit 315 (Helmer Road) and Exit 336 (Walloper).
The northbound lane has been closed and motorists should expect delays.
