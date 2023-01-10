Menu

Traffic

Northbound lanes of B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway closed between Merritt, Kamloops

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 4:17 pm
Northbound lanes of B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway closed between Merritt, Kamloops - image View image in full screen
Facebook

A section of the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope, B.C., and Merritt, has come to a standstill on Tuesday.

Photos posted by motorists to the Facebook page called Coquihalla Road Reports show lineups caused by a burning semi-truck.

The photos show northbound traffic being impacted.

Northbound lanes of B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway closed between Merritt, Kamloops - image View image in gallery mode
Facebook
Northbound lanes of B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway closed between Merritt, Kamloops - image View image in gallery mode
Facebook

DriveBC says the vehicle fire is between Exit 315 (Helmer Road) and Exit 336 (Walloper).

The northbound lane has been closed and motorists should expect delays.

B.C. traffic fatalities spike in December 2022

 

