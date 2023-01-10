Peterborough man arrested for armed robbery after knife brandished: police

A Peterborough man is facing robbery charges after an incident at a business on Sunday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at a business in the area of George Street North and Townsend Street.
Officers learned a man first entered a store and requested to smoke in the washroom. When he was denied, he showed the clerk a knife and took several items from the store and left.
A short time later, officers located a man matching the description given to police and took him into custody.
During a search of the accused, officers located a pair of scissors, a split pair of scissors and a spike.
A 31-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday.
