Crime

Peterborough man arrested for armed robbery after knife brandished: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 3:56 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police made an arrest in connection with a robbery at a business on Jan. 8, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing robbery charges after an incident at a business on Sunday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at a business in the area of George Street North and Townsend Street.

Officers learned a man first entered a store and requested to smoke in the washroom. When he was denied, he showed the clerk a knife and took several items from the store and left.

A short time later, officers located a man matching the description given to police and took him into custody.

During a search of the accused, officers located a pair of scissors, a split pair of scissors and a spike.

A 31-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday.

Stuart Betts sworn in as new chief of Peterborough Police Service
