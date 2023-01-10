Menu

Entertainment

Golden Globes 2023: See what the stars wore on the red carpet

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 8:05 pm
Click to play video: 'A Lookahead to the Golden Globes red carpet'
A Lookahead to the Golden Globes red carpet
Hollywood awards season kicks-off with the 80th annual Golden Globes. Style expert, Susie Wall, joins us from Vancouver with a preview of the stars who are expected to wow on the red carpet.

The Golden Globes kicked off the 2023 awards season Tuesday night in an attempt to win back the hearts and minds of Hollywood.

Up first: the red carpet.

Last year NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony, citing a scandal that revealed serious financial and ethical lapses in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that organizes the Golden Globes.

Read next: Golden Globes 2023 winners list: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ among top contenders

Several Hollywood stars, including Brendan Fraser, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for The Whale, have already said they won’t attend the Globes this year. Fraser vowed to skip the event after he claimed he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and ex-president of the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, despite all the drama, stars returned to the beleaguered show’s red carpet in force, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Heidi Klum and Jennifer Coolidge.

Pink was a favourite for many of this year’s looks, with stars like Julia Garner, Margot Robbie and even Seth Rogen turning up in pretty pastels. A few men sported oversized fabric boutonnières and there were plenty of ruffles and sequins added to otherwise classic silhouettes.

Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best celebrity looks from the show:

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Todd Williamson / NBC / NBC via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Donald Glover

Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevork Djansezian / NBC via Getty Images

Lily James

Lily James at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Adam Scott

Adam Scott attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison / WireImage

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Julia Garner

Julia Garner attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevork Djansezian / NBC via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Scott Evans

Scott Evans attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Mo Brings Plenty

Mo Brings Plenty attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne View image in full screen
Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Photo by Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Davis Burleson

Davis Burleson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
