Golden Globes 2023: See what the stars wore on the red carpet

The Golden Globes kicked off the 2023 awards season Tuesday night in an attempt to win back the hearts and minds of Hollywood.
Up first: the red carpet.
Last year NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony, citing a scandal that revealed serious financial and ethical lapses in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that organizes the Golden Globes.
Several Hollywood stars, including Brendan Fraser, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for The Whale, have already said they won’t attend the Globes this year. Fraser vowed to skip the event after he claimed he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and ex-president of the organization.
In the end, despite all the drama, stars returned to the beleaguered show’s red carpet in force, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Heidi Klum and Jennifer Coolidge.
Pink was a favourite for many of this year’s looks, with stars like Julia Garner, Margot Robbie and even Seth Rogen turning up in pretty pastels. A few men sported oversized fabric boutonnières and there were plenty of ruffles and sequins added to otherwise classic silhouettes.
Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best celebrity looks from the show:
