Golden Globes 2023: See what the stars wore on the red carpet

The Golden Globes kicked off the 2023 awards season Tuesday night in an attempt to win back the hearts and minds of Hollywood.

Up first: the red carpet.

Last year NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony, citing a scandal that revealed serious financial and ethical lapses in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that organizes the Golden Globes.

Several Hollywood stars, including Brendan Fraser, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for The Whale, have already said they won’t attend the Globes this year. Fraser vowed to skip the event after he claimed he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and ex-president of the organization.

In the end, despite all the drama, stars returned to the beleaguered show’s red carpet in force, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Heidi Klum and Jennifer Coolidge.

Pink was a favourite for many of this year’s looks, with stars like Julia Garner, Margot Robbie and even Seth Rogen turning up in pretty pastels. A few men sported oversized fabric boutonnières and there were plenty of ruffles and sequins added to otherwise classic silhouettes.

Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best celebrity looks from the show:

Jennifer Hudson

View image in full screen Todd Williamson / NBC / NBC via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

View image in full screen Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Donald Glover

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Salma Hayek

View image in full screen Kevork Djansezian / NBC via Getty Images

Lily James

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Byer

View image in full screen Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Cole Hauser

View image in full screen Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Michelle Yeoh

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Selena Gomez

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Adam Scott

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sarah Polley

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Letitia Wright

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

View image in full screen Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Hilary Swank

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Seth Rogen

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

Jessica Chastain

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Ana de Armas

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison / WireImage

Margot Robbie

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Julia Garner

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

Niecy Nash

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Porter

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

View image in full screen Kevork Djansezian / NBC via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Scott Evans

View image in full screen Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Mo Brings Plenty

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

View image in full screen Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

View image in full screen Photo by Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Rhea Seehorn

View image in full screen Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Heidi Klum

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Davis Burleson