Freezing drizzle set to coat Toronto, much of southern Ontario: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A freezing drizzle advisory has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southeastern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the advisory for Toronto after 7 p.m. on Monday evening and said it would end overnight or early Tuesday morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery'” the agency said. “Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.”

Similar advisories were issued from Waterloo—Wellington, Halton and Huron in the west across to Brockville—Leeds and Grenville, Smith Falls and Renfrew in the east.

Areas west of the advisory that were not affected include Hamilton and London. The majority of northern Ontario, with the exception of areas around Thunder Bay, was excluded from the advisory.