Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing drizzle set to coat Toronto, much of southern Ontario: Environment Canada

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 8:33 pm
A pedestrian walks alongside businesses on a rainy day while wearing a protective mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, June 18, 2021. View image in full screen
A pedestrian walks alongside businesses on a rainy day while wearing a protective mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A freezing drizzle advisory has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southeastern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the advisory for Toronto after 7 p.m. on Monday evening and said it would end overnight or early Tuesday morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery'” the agency said. “Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.”

Read more: Hamilton, Niagara Region under rainfall warning with up to 40 mm expected

Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in

Similar advisories were issued from Waterloo—Wellington, Halton and Huron in the west across to Brockville—Leeds and Grenville, Smith Falls and Renfrew in the east.

Trending Now

Areas west of the advisory that were not affected include Hamilton and London. The majority of northern Ontario, with the exception of areas around Thunder Bay, was excluded from the advisory.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Power outages, slick roads as freezing rain pounds southern Quebec'
Power outages, slick roads as freezing rain pounds southern Quebec
OntarioEnvironment CanadaTorontoSouthern OntarioWeather AdvisoryFreezing DrizzleOntario Freezing Rain
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers