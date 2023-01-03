Hamilton, Niagara Region under rainfall warning with up to 40 mm expected

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says rain will be “heavy at times” on Tuesday when a system hits Hamilton and Niagara Region in the late morning.

Environment Canada’s rainfall warning suggests 20 to 40 millimetres could fall over the next two days with concerns over frozen ground having “a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.”

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks,” the agency said in the warning.

Local conservation authorities, including Grand River, Niagara, and Halton, say they are not expecting significant flooding during the rain event but did say higher river flows in local waterways are likely.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) says the conditions will significantly weaken ice and close ice fishing locations amid a general alert telling the public to stay away off the frozen outdoor water bodies it manages.

“The public is encouraged to exercise extreme caution around all local waterways,” said GRCA spokesperson Cam Linwood in a release.

“Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.”

The general weather outlook for Hamilton and Niagara Region over the next week is rain and freezing rain Wednesday and Thursday with highs of around 3 C.

In a release, the city of Hamilton said crews will be out on streets proactively clearing catch basins and inspecting potential flood hot spots.

Residents are asked to be proactive and remove debris such as leaves or garbage near catch basins.