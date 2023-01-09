Goderich, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges after alleged incident involving scooter

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County say they have laid charges after a man was spotted allegedly driving a mobility scooter while impaired in Goderich over the weekend.
OPP say they were called in after a resident reported spotting the man riding the scooter on St. David Street, shortly after midnight on Jan. 7.
When officers arrived, police say they went on a search and found a suspect on Walnut Street and the mobility scooter abandoned on Walnut Street.
The suspect was taken to the detachment where he allegedly blew over the legal limit, according to OPP.
OPP say a 56-year-old man from Goderich has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 Plus).
“The Huron OPP would like to remind the public that motorized mobility scooters are defined as motor vehicles under the Criminal Code of Canada,” a police release noted.
