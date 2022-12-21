Menu

Crime

1 arrested, others sought in connection with $100,000 break-in in Goderich: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 11:43 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Provincial police in Huron County say one man has been taken into custody in connection with the theft of $100,000 in cash from a home in Goderich last month.

Last month, they said that sometime overnight between Nov. 11 and 12, the thieves forced their way into the home on Blake Street while the homeowner was away.

Read more: Over $100,000 in cash stolen from senior’s home in Goderich, OPP say

The culprits then made off with the cash, which was mostly in denominations of $50 or $100.

“The victim of the theft was elderly and simply chose to keep the money at their home,” Const. Craig Soldan told Global News in an email.

“We believe that the culprit(s) had knowledge of the money and knew when the homeowner was away.”

A 41-year-old man from Goderich has been arrested and is facing several charges, including possession of proceeds obtained by crime, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

Police say investigators believe that more people were likely involved in the heist and they are also asking that those in the area keep an eye out for “suspicious activity involving large Canadian bills.”

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

