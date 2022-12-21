Lucan, Ont. resident faces 25 charges after incidents in Middlesex and Huron counties

Send this page to someone via email

A Lucan, Ont., man is facing numerous charges following a series of incidents in Middlesex and Huron Counties last week, among them allegations that he “rammed” two police cruisers in an effort to flee police.

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, police allege the man was involved in a serious collision with another vehicle, “rammed” two police cruisers in an effort to flee custody, and was involved in the theft of multiple vehicles throughout the counties.

Branden Need, 25, of Lucan, has been charged with the following offences:

two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

two counts of dangerous operation

two counts of failing to stop after accident

two counts of fleeing from a peace officer

two counts of operation while prohibited

six counts of motor vehicle theft

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime in Canada over $5,000

one count of possession of property obtained by crime in Canada under $5,000

two counts of arson – damage to property

two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

operation while impaired – drugs

possession of a schedule I substance

The man was held for a bail hearing and the investigation is continuing.