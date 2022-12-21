Menu

Crime

Lucan, Ont. resident faces 25 charges after incidents in Middlesex and Huron counties

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 8:51 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

A Lucan, Ont., man is facing numerous charges following a series of incidents in Middlesex and Huron Counties last week, among them allegations that he “rammed” two police cruisers in an effort to flee police.

Read more: Stratford, Ont. police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, police allege the man was involved in a serious collision with another vehicle, “rammed” two police cruisers in an effort to flee custody, and was involved in the theft of multiple vehicles throughout the counties.

Branden Need, 25, of Lucan, has been charged with the following offences:

  • two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
  • two counts of dangerous operation
  • two counts of failing to stop after accident
  • two counts of fleeing from a peace officer
  • two counts of operation while prohibited
  • six counts of motor vehicle theft
  • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime in Canada over $5,000
  • one count of possession of property obtained by crime in Canada under $5,000
  • two counts of arson – damage to property
  • two counts of failing to comply with a probation order
  • operation while impaired – drugs
  • possession of a schedule I substance

The man was held for a bail hearing and the investigation is continuing.

