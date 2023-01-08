Woman with life-threatening injuries after Mississauga highway crash: police

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a collision reported in Mississauga on Sunday morning.
On Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 403 was closed around Highway 407 in Mississauga after a crash.
Police said the highway was closed as officers investigated a single vehicle collision, involving a 24-year-old woman.
Police first published information about the crash from OPP’s GTA Traffic Twitter account at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Peel paramedics told Global News the woman was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
