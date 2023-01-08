Menu

Woman with life-threatening injuries after Mississauga highway crash: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 10:15 am
A single vehicle collision on Highway 403 near Highway 407 on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
A single vehicle collision on Highway 403 near Highway 407 on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. OPP_HSD / Twitter

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a collision reported in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

On Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 403 was closed around Highway 407 in Mississauga after a crash.

Police said the highway was closed as officers investigated a single vehicle collision, involving a 24-year-old woman.

Police first published information about the crash from OPP’s GTA Traffic Twitter account at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Peel paramedics told Global News the woman was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

 

