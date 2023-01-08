Woman with life-threatening injuries after Mississauga highway crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a collision reported in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

On Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 403 was closed around Highway 407 in Mississauga after a crash.

Police said the highway was closed as officers investigated a single vehicle collision, involving a 24-year-old woman.

Police first published information about the crash from OPP’s GTA Traffic Twitter account at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Peel paramedics told Global News the woman was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

SERIOUS COLLISION: #MississaugaOPP and HSD TSU investigating a single vehicle crash on #HWY403 eastbound near #HWY407. 24-year-old female transported to hospital with serious injuries. Closures in effect: HWY407 EB & WB ramps to HWY403 EB are closed for vehicle recovery. ^sn pic.twitter.com/XJ5uJvzeYI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 8, 2023

