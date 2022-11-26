2 dead after SUV, transport truck collide on QEW in Mississauga: police

See more sharing options

Two people have died following a collision between an SUV and a transport truck on a Mississauga highway early Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said its Mississauga detachment was called to a collision around 4 a.m. Nov. 26 on the Queen Elizabeth Way around Hurontario Street.

Police said an SUV was attempting to merge onto the highway toward Toronto from Hurontario Street when it collided with a transport truck. The female driver and a male passenger were both declared dead at the scene.

The transport truck driver was uninjured, police said.

Officers said they had viewed the vehicle’s webcam footage and were appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.