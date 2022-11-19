Man with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A man in is hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Mississauga.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Britannia Road East and Queen Street in Mississauga for reports of a collision.

Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

In an update, officers said the major collision bureau was leading the investigation and said the man remained in hospital. They said his injuries were life-threatening.

– PR22-0384968 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 19, 2022