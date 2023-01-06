Video captures eagle poaching koi from B.C. woman’s pond

Send this page to someone via email

A British Columbia is mourning her beloved pet fish in the wake of an unusual wildlife encounter caught on camera.

Barbara Greene of Prince Rupert found the remains of her 15-year-old koi — named “Big Koi — next to her pond last Tuesday.

When she reviewed the footage from her security camera, she discovered the culprit was a large, hungry raptor.

In the video, a bald eagle can be seen swooping down on the pond, where it less than gracefully pursued the koi, flapping around in the water.

Eventually the eagle was able to catch the fish and make a meal out of it.

Greene said she was surprised to see the video, as she’s never had a problem with eagles before.

She added she was particularly saddened because she’d built a bond with Big Koi, who would come to the side of the pond every day to wait for its daily snack of Cheerios.

Greene still has one fish left in the pond, a Schubunkin, which is a type of large goldfish, and said she might get it another fish for company once the weather improves.