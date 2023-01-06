Menu

Canada

Light pole falls, hits woman after midtown Toronto crash: officials

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 4:59 pm
The scene of a collision in midtown Toronto on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision in midtown Toronto on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Global News

A woman is seriously injured after a vehicle struck a light pole that subsequently fell and hit her in midtown Toronto on Friday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 3:17 p.m. to Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue West, south of Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim, who is in her 60s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Yonge Street was closed in the area following the incident.

