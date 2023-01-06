Light pole falls, hits woman after midtown Toronto crash: officials

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is seriously injured after a vehicle struck a light pole that subsequently fell and hit her in midtown Toronto on Friday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 3:17 p.m. to Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue West, south of Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim, who is in her 60s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Yonge Street was closed in the area following the incident.

COLLISION:

Yonge St & Hillsdale Ave W

3:17pm

– veh struck a light pole

– light pole fell and struck a pedestrian

– victim transported to hosp with life threatening injuries

– Yonge St closed from Manor Rd to Berwick Ave

– delays in the area

– consider alt routes#GO42197

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 6, 2023