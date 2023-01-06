Light pole falls, hits woman after midtown Toronto crash: officials

A woman is seriously injured after a vehicle struck a light pole that subsequently fell and hit her in midtown Toronto on Friday, officials say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 3:17 p.m. to Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue West, south of Eglinton Avenue.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim, who is in her 60s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Read more: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after daylight Toronto stabbing
Read next: Taliban respond to Prince Harry’s claim he killed 25 soldiers in Afghanistan
There is no word on what may have led to the collision.
Trending Now
Yonge Street was closed in the area following the incident.
Comments