Josh Morrissey selected for all-star game from Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Josh Morrissey will represent the Winnipeg Jets at next month’s NHL All-Star Game.

Morrissey was selected for the Central Division roster as the NHL announced the first round of all-stars for February’s game in Florida.

Here are the Western stars heading down to South Florida for the #NHLAllStar Weekend! ⭐️ Head over to https://t.co/JOMxUnei2G at 9p ET to cast your vote and help select the remaining players in the #NHLAllStarVote! pic.twitter.com/g7d9fwkcwC — NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2023

The 27-year-old Morrissey will make his first all-star appearance after having a breakout year in this, his seventh full NHL season.

He’s second in scoring among all NHL blueliners with 43 points in his first 38 games, including seven goals and 36 assists. Morrissey also set a franchise record with an 11-game assist streak.

Kyle Connor was the Jets’ lone all-star in 2022.

The National Hockey League altered the selection process for this year’s game. Only one player from each of the 32 teams was chosen, while fan ballots will determine the rest of the rosters.

Former Jets forward Kevin Hayes was selected from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is also very deserving of the honour, but he’ll have to get in through the fan vote to make a third all-star appearance after playing in the 2018 and 2020 all-star games. Two skaters and one goalie will be voted in for each division.

The all-star festivities are set for Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena.