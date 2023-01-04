Menu

Crime

Man charged with assault after allegedly pushing person onto Toronto subway tracks

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC fare increase incoming to fund transit safety push, mayor says'
TTC fare increase incoming to fund transit safety push, mayor says
RELATED: Mayor John Tory is proposing a 10 cent increase to TTC fares to fund a number of initiatives intended to bring ridership back by increasing safety. Matthew Bingley reports.

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly pushing another man onto the Toronto subway tracks on Tuesday.

Toronto police told Global News the incident was reported at Yonge and Bloor Subway Station.

Officers said two men were in an argument that escalated into a physical fight. One man allegedly pushed the other off the platform and onto the tracks, police said.

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) special constables at the scene investigated the incident and arrested the man, police said. He was then handed over to the Toronto Police Service.

Police said he was charged with assault.

Read more: Tory proposes $53M funding increase for TTC, fares to increase by 10 cents

The incident comes amid a series of reported safety issues and alleged random attacks across Toronto’s transit system.

In 2022, police reported a man who was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a stranger at Saint George Subway Station, a woman died after she was set on fire aboard a Toronto bus and — in December — police said a man was wanted for punching a passenger “unprovoked” and shaking another.

On Wednesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced a planned spending increase for the TTC to bring riders back onto transit by increasing safety on the city’s subways, streetcars and buses.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

