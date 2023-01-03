3 people arrested, charged following stolen auto recovery in Regina

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) charged and arrested three individuals after police located a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Rothwell Street.

On Monday, officers saw three suspects – two men and one woman, all of Regina – leave the car and enter a business on Arcola Avenue.

“Police attended to the business and the suspects were taken into custody without incident,” the RPS stated in a release.

“In a search incident to arrest, police determined one of the males was carrying a concealed, loaded firearm. The female had ammunition on her person.”

As a result, 22-year-old Chance Geddes has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon and a few others.

Story continues below advertisement

Natasha Faye Staite, 20, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a firearm/ammunition and two counts of failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Robert Lawrence McDonald, 33, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with a condition of a release order and breaching a conditional sentence order.

All three accused made their first court appearances in provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.