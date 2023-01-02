Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman charged with arson after fires set at Winnipeg apartment, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 4:20 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

A Winnipeg woman has been charged after police say several fires were set around a downtown apartment complex on New Year’s Day.

Police say officers were at an unrelated call at the apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street when they found a garbage bin on fire behind the building around 11:15 p.m.

No one hurt in Christmas Eve morning fire at a vacant Winnipeg house

Fire crews were called to put out the fire and police say officers were told about several fires that had also been set in different locations around the complex.

No injuries were reported in the fires, but police say they caused roughly $2,000 in damages.

Tips to avoid arson
Tips to avoid arson

A 28-year-old woman was arrested nearby.

Police say the suspect was carrying a knife, a fire extinguisher, and materials used to start a fire.

Early morning house fire on Winnipeg's Pritchard Avenue under investigation

The woman has been charged with two counts of arson causing damage to property, possession of incendiary material, and possession of a weapon.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court.

Man, woman injured in Christmas morning fire have died: Winnipeg police
Man, woman injured in Christmas morning fire have died: Winnipeg police
