No one hurt in Christmas Eve morning fire at a vacant Winnipeg house

No one was harmed in a Christmas Eve morning house fire in the city of Winnipeg.

At 11:34 a.m. crews went to the 600 block of Sargent Avenue for reports of a fire in a vacant two-storey house.

At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the house and they attacked the fire from inside the house.

Crews searched the house and no one was found inside. No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available at this time.

The city says roads have reopened but residents are advised to be cautious as the water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.

The City will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.