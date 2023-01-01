B.C.’s first New Year baby born at 12:02 a.m. in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

The first baby born in British Columbia in 2023 was welcomed into the world by her parents and staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital at 12:02 a.m.

The newborn infant girl, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces, has been named Gabriella Louise Camayang by her parents Arben Camayang and Thea Villaneuva.

It’s the family’s first baby.

“We didn’t expect her to come (Sunday). We thought it would take two to three days,” said Arben Camayang.

“We didn’t know New Year’s baby was a thing.”

The mom is doing well recovering and the whole delivery was done in 20 minutes.

“I am doing good, all good,” Thea Villaneuva said.

“Good job baby, good job to me, and good job to the staff and doctors. Gabriella is really healthy.”

The B.C. government congratulated the family on Twitter.

“BC’s New Year’s Baby is a girl!” B.C. government staff said. “Congratulations to the family!”

BC's New Year's Baby is a girl! The baby was born at 12:02am at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre weighing 5 lbs. 10 oz. Congratulations to the family! pic.twitter.com/80D5Zpjrzk — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2023

Fraser Health also welcomed the newborn into the world and congratulated the parents as well.

Welcome Gabriella Louise V. Camayang! B.C.’s first baby of 2023 is a girl born at 12:02 a.m. Jan.1 at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre. Gabriella weighed in at 5lbs 10oz. #NYBaby #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/pcG04yOBU5 — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) January 1, 2023