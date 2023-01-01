B.C.’s first New Year baby born at 12:02 a.m. in Abbotsford

The first baby born in British Columbia in 2023 was welcomed into the world by her parents and staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital at 12:02 a.m.
The newborn infant girl, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces, has been named Gabriella Louise Camayang by her parents Arben Camayang and Thea Villaneuva.
Read more: Noah top B.C. baby name in 2022
It’s the family’s first baby.
“We didn’t expect her to come (Sunday). We thought it would take two to three days,” said Arben Camayang.
“We didn’t know New Year’s baby was a thing.”
The mom is doing well recovering and the whole delivery was done in 20 minutes.
“I am doing good, all good,” Thea Villaneuva said.
“Good job baby, good job to me, and good job to the staff and doctors. Gabriella is really healthy.”
The B.C. government congratulated the family on Twitter.
“BC’s New Year’s Baby is a girl!” B.C. government staff said. “Congratulations to the family!”
Fraser Health also welcomed the newborn into the world and congratulated the parents as well.
Comments