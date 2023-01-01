Menu

Health

B.C.’s first New Year baby born at 12:02 a.m. in Abbotsford

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 4:31 pm
Gabriella Louise Camayang was born in Abbotsford at 12:02 a.m. Jan 1. View image in full screen
Gabriella Louise Camayang was born in Abbotsford at 12:02 a.m. Jan 1. Fraser Health

The first baby born in British Columbia in 2023 was welcomed into the world by her parents and staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital at 12:02 a.m.

The newborn infant girl, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces, has been named Gabriella Louise Camayang by her parents Arben Camayang and Thea Villaneuva.

Read more: Noah top B.C. baby name in 2022

It’s the family’s first baby.

“We didn’t expect her to come (Sunday). We thought it would take two to three days,” said Arben Camayang.

“We didn’t know New Year’s baby was a thing.”

The mom is doing well recovering and the whole delivery was done in 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am doing good, all good,” Thea Villaneuva said.

“Good job baby, good job to me, and good job to the staff and doctors. Gabriella is really healthy.”

The B.C. government congratulated the family on Twitter.

“BC’s New Year’s Baby is a girl!” B.C. government staff said. “Congratulations to the family!”

Fraser Health also welcomed the newborn into the world and congratulated the parents as well.

BCAbbotsfordBC governmentFraser HealthAbbotsford HospitalBC New Year's Baby2023 BC first baby
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

