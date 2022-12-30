It’s a girl: Vernon, B.C. firefighters step in to help deliver baby

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon, B.C., firefighters are celebrating the birth of a baby girl that they helped deliver this week.

It was around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 when a Vernon family made a call about an emergency labour situation in the area of Alexis Park Drive, and firefighters quickly made their way to the home.

“Immediately upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a woman was in labour and the baby was already on the way,” Vernon Fire Department said in a press release.

“It was determined there was no time to transport the mother to hospital and firefighters jumped into action and helped deliver the baby girl.”



It was a successful delivery, according to BC Ambulance Service workers who arrived on scene within seconds of the delivery and assessed both the newborn and mother before transporting the duo to hospital for additional care.

“In order to prepare firefighters for situations like these, Vernon Fire Rescue crew members receive annual training for a number of major medical situations, including child birth,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

“We are incredibly proud of the crew and the work they did to assist the mother and help with a safe delivery.”

Both the baby and mother are doing well but there’s no word on what the little one has been named or if it will reflect its unique debut.