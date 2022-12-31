Menu

Health

Noah top B.C. baby name in 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2022 3:38 pm
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. British Columbia's health ministry says the most popular baby name in the province this year is Noah, replacing Olivia which topped the name list last year. View image in full screen
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. British Columbia's health ministry says the most popular baby name in the province this year is Noah, replacing Olivia which topped the name list last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia’s health ministry says Noah is poised to be the most popular baby name in the province this year, replacing longtime favourite Olivia, which topped the list last year.

Preliminary data released today by the province’s Vital Statistics Agency says Noah is followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam and Theodore.

Read more: Top of the class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022

The agency says the top 10 is rounded out by Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sofia.

Previous data show Olivia has topped the rankings for eight of the previous 10 years, surpassed only by Emma in 2015 and Liam in 2018, while Noah last topped the list in 2007.

Final figures for 2022 aren’t available, but in 2021 there were 238 Olivias, 229 Liams and 223 Noahs born in B.C.

The agency says from Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C., compared to 44,073 in all of last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.

