Top of the class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022

As all things do, baby names go in and out of style too.

The online parenting website BabyCenter recently published its annual gendered lists of the top 100 newborn names in Canada. Though the website does not include its methodology for creating the lists, the most popular names of 2022 can provide some insight into how Canadian parents are thinking.

For new parents, choosing a first name can be a huge challenge. There is often a lot of pressure to select the perfect name for a bundle of joy — something that both suits the baby’s personality and appearance. Perhaps that’s why, as suggested by the top baby names of 2022, many Canadian parents tend to choose the same names over and over again.

This year, the name Olivia climbed back up to become the most popular baby girl name of 2022. Last year, the name was positioned at a commendable third place.

Though there weren’t any especially original names in the top 10, the names Hannah, Nora and Isabella all jumped more than 10 spots since last year.

According to BabyCenter, the top 10 female baby names of 2022 are:

Olivia Sophia Amelia Emma Ava Charlotte Lily Hannah Nora Isabella

For the first time, new names like Ruby, Mya, Zara and Iris managed to squeeze into the top 100 names.

Among Canadian boys, the name Noah took the number-one spot for a second year in a row.

Both Lucas and Luca also managed to claim positions in the top 10 names, along with two other ‘L’ names.

According to BabyCenter, the top 10 male baby names of 2022 are:

Noah Liam Jackson Oliver Leo Lucas Luca Jack James Benjamin

Some more original names like Kai, Kayden, Micah and Arlo also earned spots in the top 100 for the first time.

According to Psychology Today, parents often choose their baby’s names based on family, religious, ethnic and faddish influences. Often, parents will even choose names that signal certain desired characteristics about their children, including physical stature.

More than 368,700 babies were born in Canada between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.