Noah, Liam and William are the top 2022 baby names in New Brunswick

Noah was the most popular baby name in New Brunswick in 2022, the province announced Friday.

According to Service New Brunswick, there were 40 babies named Noah between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15.

The top name was followed by Liam — which was the most popular baby name in 2021 and 2020 — and William. Thirty-eight babies were named Liam in 2022 and 36 were named William.

The province said preliminary results from the Vital Statistics office at Service New Brunswick indicate that 5,208 births were registered in the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15.

“Congratulations to all parents who celebrated the arrival of a child,” Service New Brunswick Minister Jill Green said in a news release.

“Our government is committed to building vibrant and sustainable communities throughout New Brunswick for our residents of today and generations to come.”

Other popular baby names in New Brunswick in 2022 include Jack, Thomas, Oliver, Benjamin, Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Jacob, Theodore, Owen, Henry, Logan, Levi, James, Violet, Charlotte and Hudson.

In neighbouring Nova Scotia, the top baby names in 2022 were Oliver, Jack, Charlotte, Violet, William, Emma, Owen, Olivia, Henry and Noah.

There were 6,443 babies born in New Brunswick in 2021, and the 10 most popular names were Liam, Noah, William, Charlotte, Levi, Benjamin, Thomas, Jackson, Oliver and Olivia.