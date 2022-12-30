Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Toronto hosts Phoenix on home losing streak

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Noah, Liam and William are the top 2022 baby names in New Brunswick

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022'
Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022
The online parenting website BabyCenter has released its annual list of the top 100 newborn names in Canada. This year, the name Olivia climbed back up to become the most popular baby girl name of 2022. Among Canadian boys, the name Noah took the top spot for a second year in a row – Nov 29, 2022

Noah was the most popular baby name in New Brunswick in 2022, the province announced Friday.

According to Service New Brunswick, there were 40 babies named Noah between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15.

The top name was followed by Liam — which was the most popular baby name in 2021 and 2020 — and William. Thirty-eight babies were named Liam in 2022 and 36 were named William.

Read more: Oliver, Jack and Charlotte are the top 2022 baby names in Nova Scotia

The province said preliminary results from the Vital Statistics office at Service New Brunswick indicate that 5,208 births were registered in the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Congratulations to all parents who celebrated the arrival of a child,” Service New Brunswick Minister Jill Green said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government is committed to building vibrant and sustainable communities throughout New Brunswick for our residents of today and generations to come.”

Read more: Liam once again top baby name for New Brunswickers in 2021

Other popular baby names in New Brunswick in 2022 include Jack, Thomas, Oliver, Benjamin, Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Jacob, Theodore, Owen, Henry, Logan, Levi, James, Violet, Charlotte and Hudson.

In neighbouring Nova Scotia, the top baby names in 2022 were Oliver, Jack, Charlotte, Violet, William, Emma, Owen, Olivia, Henry and Noah.

There were 6,443 babies born in New Brunswick in 2021, and the 10 most popular names were Liam, Noah, William, Charlotte, Levi, Benjamin, Thomas, Jackson, Oliver and Olivia.

BabiesPopular baby namesService New BrunswickNew Brunswick baby names2022 baby namesnew brunswick baby names 2022new brunswick top baby namesoffice of vital statistics
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers