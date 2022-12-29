Oliver, Jack and Charlotte are the top 2022 baby names in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has released its list of top baby names for 2022 — and some favourites remain on the list.
The top name among the 6,828 registered births so far this year was Oliver.
In 2021, that distinction went to Olivia.
According to the province’s registry of vital statistics, while the most popular names have remained consistent over the years — Emma and Charlotte, for instance — some new ones are growing in popularity, including Grayson and Beau.
Nova Scotia began formally registering births on Aug. 1, 1864. Back then, the most popular names were Mary and John.
Here’s a list of the top names this year:
- Oliver (58)
- Jack (48)
- Charlotte (42)
- Violet (42)
- William (40)
- Emma (39)
- Owen (38)
- Olivia (36)
- Henry (36)
- Noah (35)
- Theodore (34)
- Amelia (31)
- Ellie (31)
- Levi (31)
- Grayson (30)
- Liam (30)
- Beau (29)
- Harper (28)
- Sadie (28)
- Jackson (28)
- Theo (28)
- Thomas (28)
