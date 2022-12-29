Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Oliver, Jack and Charlotte are the top 2022 baby names in Nova Scotia

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'The 1 million club: Nova Scotia’s population approaches milestone'
The 1 million club: Nova Scotia’s population approaches milestone
Nova Scotia is on the brink of an historic benchmark, with its population about to hit one million. Ross Lord explains what's driving people to the province, and the pros and cons of having a larger population – Nov 26, 2021

Nova Scotia has released its list of top baby names for 2022 — and some favourites remain on the list.

The top name among the 6,828 registered births so far this year was Oliver.

Read more: Navigating name diversity - why getting it right matters

In 2021, that distinction went to Olivia. 

According to the province’s registry of vital statistics, while the most popular names have remained consistent over the years — Emma and Charlotte, for instance — some new ones are growing in popularity, including Grayson and Beau.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Nova Scotia began formally registering births on Aug. 1, 1864. Back then, the most popular names were Mary and John.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022

Here’s a list of the top names this year:

  • Oliver (58)
  • Jack (48)
  • Charlotte (42)
  • Violet (42)
  • William (40)
  • Emma (39)
  • Owen (38)
  • Olivia (36)
  • Henry (36)
  • Noah (35)
  • Theodore (34)
  • Amelia (31)
  • Ellie (31)
  • Levi (31)
  • Grayson (30)
  • Liam (30)
  • Beau (29)
  • Harper (28)
  • Sadie (28)
  • Jackson (28)
  • Theo (28)
  • Thomas (28)
Baby NamesTop baby names2022 top namesNova Scotia namesNova Scotia top namesNS top baby namestop names
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers