Canada

Olivia, Jack most popular baby names in Nova Scotia for 2021

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 10:18 am
Nova Scotia has released a list of the top baby names for 2021, with ‘Olivia’ being the province’s favourite.

Other popular baby names included Jack, Noah, Oliver, Owen, Levi, Ava, Henry, Benjamin, and William, according to Nova Scotia’s Registry of Vital Statistics.

Read more: Navigating name diversity: why getting it right matters

In a release Friday, the province said the most popular names usually remain consistent over the years. There are a few new names gaining popularity such as Aurora, Declan and Bennett, with some old favourites coming back, like Liam and Charlotte.

Trending Stories

As of Dec. 29, there were 6,946 registered births this year in Nova Scotia.

The province began formally registering births on Aug. 1, 1864 when the most popular names were Mary and John.

