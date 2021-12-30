Olivia, Jack most popular baby names in Nova Scotia for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has released a list of the top baby names for 2021, with ‘Olivia’ being the province’s favourite.

Other popular baby names included Jack, Noah, Oliver, Owen, Levi, Ava, Henry, Benjamin, and William, according to Nova Scotia’s Registry of Vital Statistics.

In a release Friday, the province said the most popular names usually remain consistent over the years. There are a few new names gaining popularity such as Aurora, Declan and Bennett, with some old favourites coming back, like Liam and Charlotte.

As of Dec. 29, there were 6,946 registered births this year in Nova Scotia.

The province began formally registering births on Aug. 1, 1864 when the most popular names were Mary and John.

