Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liam once again top baby name for New Brunswickers in 2021

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman gives birth to child aboard Delta Air Lines flight' Woman gives birth to child aboard Delta Air Lines flight
WATCH: Liliana Castañeda and her husband Edgar Acevedo were on a Delta Air Lines flight headed home on Nov. 14 when she started having contractions and her water broke an hour into the flight. – Nov 26, 2021

New year, same name.

Liam once again topped the list as New Brunswick’s most popular baby name in 2021, for the second year in a row.

“Since 2015, 379 children have been named Liam, making it the most popular baby name in the province over the past seven years,” the province said in a release.

The province said preliminary results from the Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick indicate that 5,560 births were registered in the province between Jan. 1 and Dec. 17.

Read more: Olivia, Jack most popular baby names in Nova Scotia for 2021

“Congratulations to all the families who welcomed new arrivals this past year,” said Service New Brunswick Minister Mary Wilson in the release. “I join all of you in celebration of this important milestone and wish you a happy and healthy life ahead.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Other popular baby names from 2021 include: William, Charlotte, Oliver, Benjamin, Noah, Owen, Levi, Thomas, Jackson, Henry, Olivia, Jacob, Hudson, Jack, James, Theodore, Sophia, Logan, Ellie, Gabriel, Paisley, Lincoln, Eli, Sophie, Willow, Isla, Emma, Ella, Abigail, Lucas and Jaxon.

The release said there were 6,222 babies born in New Brunswick in 2020. The 10 most popular names that year were Liam, Olivia, Jack, Noah, Jackson, Amelia, Oliver, William, Lincoln and Charlotte.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians optimistic about 2022 despite financial concerns: Ipsos poll' Majority of Canadians optimistic about 2022 despite financial concerns: Ipsos poll
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagPopular baby names tagService New Brunswick tagNew Brunswick baby names tagbaby names 2021 tagliam most popular name tagmost popular baby name 2021 tagnew brunswick baby name tagnew brunswick baby names 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers